After two notable collections of short stories “Mandarin ducks” and “Nervus vagus and other stories”, writer Milanka Blagojević published a new book – a collection of poems “My father dies in poetry”.

The book was published in February this year by the Banja Luka publishing house Imprimatur.

The poems in the book “My father dies in poetry” are divided into three cycles and offer readers a sincere and touching portrait of loss, but at the same time a portrait of everything that stands against that loss, that precedes it and that has the strength to survive it, whether in memory, whether in the small joys of everyday life.

“Throughout the book, the author describes the stages of the process of accepting the death of a close person, but as the talk about the death of the father continues through the songs, the child’s tone becomes more and more dominant over the adult. There is, of course, a reason for this inflation of infantility in the verses. How to talk about the death of the father than as his child? Adulthood creates a lump in the throat, which the author often mentions in the lyrics, and this lump cancels the ability to speak. The book “My father dies in poetry” it contains a lot of songs that are easy to get along with. The tone is immediate, close, and the author has found a way to skilfully and gently guide the reader through painful and difficult topics. This is a book about dying and growing up through the arrival of awareness of death, but to the same extent this is also a book about childhood that continues to live with us throughout our entire lives”, she stated ineditor of the book Tanja Stupar Trifunović.

Milanka Blagojević she was born in Banja Luka in 1982. She graduated from the Department of Serbian Language and Literature at the Faculty of Philology in Banja Luka. She writes poems and short stories, which she published in joint collections of young authors, literary magazines and on internet portals.

She is the mother of Andrije, Arsen and Alyosha. In 2018, Imprimatur published the story collection “Mandarin ducks”, for which it won the “Čučkova knjiga” award for the best first book, and in 2020, the story collection “Nervus vagus and other stories”. This is her third book and first collection of poetry.

A SELECTION FROM THE COLLECTION

MY FATHER DIES IN POETRY

Yesterday I found out my father died

that news has been traveling to me for four years

My father dies in poetry

there was no time

to bend down

I wash my face

I comb my hair

I look in the mirror

to tell myself

your father died

Be strong

they talked and shoved the dumpling down their throats

I was crying in the corridor from the neck veins

and collected tears

of so much salt

my collarbone was eroded

Time is short

the dead do not speak

they drink mint tea and are silent

they listen to us carefully

Never cleanly with the living

they speak

they are leaving

and they forget the words

nothing remains in them

My father died four years ago

I received the news yesterday

she crouched inside me and waited

to wash myself

I comb my hair

I caress my face

I announce

your father died

I think he’s standing at that gate

and he is waiting for me

so many unspoken words

I spill them on the street

like ashes

just sit

hear

he drinks mint tea

The dead do not speak

they listen to us carefully

never cleanly with the living

they speak

they are leaving

nothing remains in them

Neither you nor your long fingers

CIRCUS DANCER

I was once a circus dancer

walked on a wire

from one side to the other

shipment

got up

stood against the wall

was waiting for the knives

They used to pierce my stomach

I was bleeding a lot

shipment

got up

Then I was the star of the evening

rode an elephant

shipment

got up

The audience applauded

it’s all a show

the show

those falls

bleeding

Why does it even count?

if the man finally gets up

continue

That which sometimes in itself

on

it’s falling apart

the audience doesn’t see that

and no one applauds

That doesn’t count

DREAM IS A COWARD

You should not sleep often during the day

sleep is a coward

sleep is death

only at night

if you really have to be short and firm

During the day, if you fall asleep around six or seven

in winter even around four

and that darkness catches you

know that you died

That darkness is another world

you hear someone breathing next to you

that someone is from the other world

it can happen that you don’t manage and you die

on that eve when you wonder

are betrayals forgivable?

Do you still have the strength to start?

All this happens at that evil hour when sleep deceives you

and you die

the awakenings after that death are not the same

and now you don’t know what to do with the rest of your life

gifted

(WORLD)