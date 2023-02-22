Of Salvatore Riggio

Andr Onana is furious at the referee’s decision not to stop the action immediately in Galen’s offside action, and protests. Edin Dzeko tells him to shut up

It wasn’t like the quarrel between Lukaku and Barella during Marassi’s match against Sampdoria on February 13, but there are still some signs of nervousness at Inter. The match against Porto is exciting, with high stakes. In the 38th minute Acerbi saves on the line, but the game is stopped by the referee, the Serbian Jovanovic, due to a previous foul by Taremi on Bastoni. onana protest in any case, he certainly does not send them to the race director to say. Dzeko returns to his own half to warn him not to protest and return to the field. After all, the referee had already intervened by whistling the foul in favor of the nerazzurri. Shut up and go back between the posts, insists the Bosnian attacker addressing the goalkeeper.

Onana then responded several times to the Bosnian attacker, with Calhanoglu trying to restore calm, even plugging the Cameroon goalkeeper’s mouth. Two minutes later, however, the match flared up due to a tumult in the Inter midfield. With Otavio, recovered by Sergio Conceiao for the San Siro challenge, who protested for a withholding of Bastoni. In reality, even on this occasion, the game was already at a standstill. From here, spirits heated up, so much so that Dimarco and Otavio – later booked – ended up head-to-head. A few seconds earlier, however, the referee had let it go (and so did the Var after a check) due to a foul by Galen on Darmian in the area. In short, nothing was missing in the first half. See also Bona, a multinational for sponsors and the 4C rule