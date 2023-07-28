Milanović rejected Plenković’s claims that he did not know about Dodik’s arrival on Hvar Info

The Cabinet of the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, today assessed as a “shameless manipulation” the claim of Prime Minister Andrej Plenković that he did not know about the arrival of the President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, in Hvar.

Source: Roe

The announcement states that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Croatia, that is, the competent Border Administration, was informed about Dodik’s arrival on Tuesday in Hvar, where he held a working meeting with the Croatian president.

Plenković, who is also the president of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), told reporters earlier on Thursday that he did not know about Dodik’s arrival, but that if protocol had been followed, all Croatian services would have approved the visit.

“But when you have people who don’t even respect their own National Day, then I guess anyone can come as their guest, in any way and without announcement,” the prime minister said.

The cabinet of the Croatian president, who comes from the opposition Social Democratic Party, said in a statement that it was “expected from him, but still a shameless manipulation” and that “everything was according to procedure.”

“And then Andrej Plenković says that he doesn’t know what the MUP knows, a ministry that is completely controlled by the HDZ. This is really an insult to common sense because Andrej Plenković has privatized and subordinated almost all state institutions to himself, which we witness every day,” Milanović’s press release states. cabinet.

It is added that “to believe that the MUP did not inform Andrej Plenković about Milorad Dodik’s arrival in a situation when that information immediately reached even part of the media, who were ready with cameras waiting on Hvar, can only be believed by someone naive and ignorant of the model of his rule”. .

Mondo/agencies