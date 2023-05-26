Home » Mile Kitić is crying in the pub | Entertainment
World

Mile Kitić is crying in the pub | Entertainment

by admin
Mile Kitić is crying in the pub | Entertainment

Mile Kitić broke down in tears in the middle of a party in a bar.

Source: Instagram/Ljubaperucica

Singer Mile Kitić appeared at a private celebration held in a tavern in Belgrade.

Ljuba Perućica, Bojana Barjaktarević and Kitić entertained the gathered guests with their voices. The fantastic trio managed to create an incredible atmosphere, and everyone present sang and drank until late into the night, while some ended up on the table.

As it usually happens at private parties, rumors flew everywhere, especially when Mile sang his big hit “Queen of the Pavement”. Immediately afterwards, Bojana sang the number Šemsa Suljakovikć and Južno Vetra “Sirotinja ljude svađa” and her voice gave chills to everyone present, especially to colleague Mile Kitić, who could not hide his tears.

At one point, Mile put his hands on his face, wiping his tears, and on the video it is clear that Bojana touched him right in the heart.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Snow in Serbia in April | Weather forecast

(WORLD/ Grand)

You may also like

Marcell Jacobs misses his Diamond League debut in...

Milica Marjanović in a challenging edition | Entertainment

Vladimir Putin in the sights of Ukrainian 007

Heidi Klum hot accident (5), Cecilia Rodriguez banal...

Usa 2024: DeSantis raises 8.2 million in the...

The USA imposed sanctions on Maslov, the head...

Marko Docić scored a goal for Crvena Zvezda...

Iran’s new ballistic missile has a range of...

Lots of gorgonzola bacon withdrawn due to risk...

Feast of Vesak, Palermo capital of Italian Buddhists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy