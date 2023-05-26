Mile Kitić is crying in the pub | Entertainment

Mile Kitić broke down in tears in the middle of a party in a bar.

Source: Instagram/Ljubaperucica

Singer Mile Kitić appeared at a private celebration held in a tavern in Belgrade.

Ljuba Perućica, Bojana Barjaktarević and Kitić entertained the gathered guests with their voices. The fantastic trio managed to create an incredible atmosphere, and everyone present sang and drank until late into the night, while some ended up on the table.

As it usually happens at private parties, rumors flew everywhere, especially when Mile sang his big hit “Queen of the Pavement”. Immediately afterwards, Bojana sang the number Šemsa Suljakovikć and Južno Vetra “Sirotinja ljude svađa” and her voice gave chills to everyone present, especially to colleague Mile Kitić, who could not hide his tears.

At one point, Mile put his hands on his face, wiping his tears, and on the video it is clear that Bojana touched him right in the heart.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Grand)