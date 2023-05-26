Milica Marjanović in a challenging edition | Entertainment

Bobi Marjanović’s wife earned a handful of comments because of her appearance

Source: Instagram/mrsbobi

For this occasion, both chose combinations in black, that is, short dresses that highlighted their slender lines. Milica wore a black dress with slits on the body, while Jelisaveta, to say the least, blew away in a mini skirt and a top under which you could see her chiseled abs.



Now Milica, instead of cleavage through slits on the dress, showed her thighs in a long, black dress with gloves. She completed the combination with “Jimmy Choo” shoes, which she also tagged in the pictures.

