Berlin – News: Berlin Carnival of Cultures is taking place again after a three-year break

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the Carnival of Cultures will take place again in Berlin on the Pentecost weekend. The associated street festival on Blücherplatz in the district of Kreuzberg begins on Friday afternoon, and the eponymous procession moves through the streets on Sunday. 48 groups are taking part this year. Some of them represent their traditional culture or represent political issues.

But there are also 16 percussion groups and seven children’s and youth groups. The move this year is increasingly focusing on sustainability. More than half of the groups do without a combustion engine, the dancers move on foot or use cargo bikes instead. Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) has already said he is grateful that “the festival of the international and multicultural metropolis Berlin” is taking place again.

