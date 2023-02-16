12
Military funeral for those killed in the battle of Vulhedar in front of Donetsk, in Donbass.A serious defeat just suffered by the Russians. The military chaplain celebrates mass, then there is the guard of honor of the military comrades. (by Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Donbass)
Feb 16, 2023 – Updated Feb 16, 2023, 7:55pm
