Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 | Bertram Derthona – Dolomiti Energia Trento 22-16 at 10′

Last quarter-final which will see the match between Derthona, finalists last season, and Trento. The winner will face Virtus Bologna.

FIRST FOURTH

Bertram lines up the recovered Macura and Harper in the starting five alongside Christon, Cain and Mike Daum. Response from Trento with Lockett, Atkins, Conti, Flaccadori and the former Grazulis. Conti and Daum are the first authors of the evening. Atkins and Grazulis sign a 5-0 run for the first mini-break in Trentino (3-7). Piedmontese response again entrusted to Daum who creates a second “bomb”. Radosevic enters the field to replace a struggling Cain with Atkins, a change that benefits all of Bertram who find the advantage in a period that ends 22-16.

