The Disaster Risk Management Directorate of the Casanare Governorate presented the balance of natural and/or anthropic events registered during this dry season, based on the report delivered by the relief agencies and the Risk Management offices of the municipal mayors .

In this sense, the Departmental Director of Disaster Risk Management Arvey Méndez, reported that to date 45 forest fires have been reported, incinerating 7,543 hectares of vegetation. However, compared to the figure registered on January 15, 2022, corresponding to 98,432 ha, the decrease in the affectation during this 2023 has been notable, since the difference corresponds to 90,000 hectares less than last year. Situation that would be favored by the La Niña phenomenon.

Regarding structural fires, nine events have been reported, in which there has been partial and total loss of homes in Paz de Ariporo, Nunchía, Támara, Yopal, Trinidad, Aguazul, Pore and San Luis de Palenque.

The report refers to an earthquake with an epicenter in the municipality of Támara, which due to its magnitude of 2.9, was not affected; and a gale, which caused damage to the structure of the educational facility in the Cafifies village of the municipality of Pore.

Emergency care figures:

• 45 forest fires.

• 9 structural fires.

• An earthquake with an epicenter in Támara.

• A gale.

• 7,543 hectares affected by forest fires.

CURRENT ALERTS

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) has generated the following alerts for the occurrence of fires in the vegetation cover.

ROJA:

In Casanare, the municipalities of Aguazul, Hato Corozal, Maní, Monterrey, Paz de Ariporo, Sabanalarga, Tauramena and Yopal are on red alert due to the high risk of forest fires.

ORANGE:

On Orange alert, to be informed and prepared, the municipalities of Orocué and Villanueva.

Faced with this intentional and unintentional anthropic threat, Arvey Méndez recommended avoiding throwing lit cigarette butts on the ground, properly putting out bonfires and not leaving glass-type residues that serve as concentrating elements of solar radiation. To the mayors, he asked to keep the agreements with Volunteer Firefighters in force, for the effective attention of these emergencies.

Source: Government of Casanare

Related