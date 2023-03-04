Home World Miljana beat Valentina in the bedroom | Fun
World

by admin
Women’s fight in the reality show, the main actors are Miljana and Valentina

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Chaos broke out last night during the show Questions from journalists in the Cooperative. While the contestants were sitting at the table and answering questions from the studio in Šimanovci, a scream was heard from the bedroom.

The cameras in the bedroom then recorded the fight between Miljana and Valentina, more precisely how the actress pounced on the youngest competitor. Miljana was frantically pulling her hair, which is why the other participants ran into the room and tried to separate them.

Whatever she did, this must not be happening. This is a child! Human cattle“, Anđela howled around the bedroom, while the cooperative members comforted the crying Valentina. Watch:

