Original title: The original coach scored 28 points alone to lead the three-point rain and 14 points in the half quarter, staged a magical pull

On the evening of March 3rd, Beijing time, the 30th round of the CBA regular season kicked off. The Shanxi men’s basketball team at home beat the Tongxi men’s basketball team 122-101 with the fiery touch of hitting 19 three-pointers. Shanxi’s main defender Yuan Shuai scored the highest score of 28 points in this campaign, especially in the third quarter of the game, he scored 14 points in just half a quarter, making great contributions to the victory.

Although the starting forward Zhang Chunjiang was replaced by Zhang Ning due to physical discomfort one minute after the opening, the Shanxi men’s basketball team still launched a fierce offensive with fiery touch at the beginning of the first quarter and quickly took the initiative on the court. As the team’s main shooter, Yuan Shuai performed very eye-catching. After scoring his first point in a strong attack, he hit a three-pointer in the fast break while the opponent was not stable, helping Shanxi to expand the point difference by 19-6.

The Shanxi men’s basketball team felt hot, hitting five three-pointers in a single quarter made it difficult for the opponent to parry, and ended the first quarter with a 15-point advantage. In the second quarter, the two teams faced each other fiercely. The fiery Shanxi men’s basketball team continued to make repeated hits from beyond the three-point line. In particular, foreign aid Simmons made two long-range shots in one round, directly stopping the opponent. Although Yuan Shuai failed to hit a three-pointer in this quarter, he easily hit the basket with his keen sense of cutting, helping the Shanxi men’s basketball team to consolidate its lead.

After halftime, the former coach scored 9 points on 4 of 5 shots, ranking third in the team behind the double foreign aid Simmons and Feld, and his performance was remarkable. The Shanxi team made 12 goals in 20 shots from beyond the three-point line, a hit rate of 60%, which helped them gain the upper hand in the confrontation with the Tongxi men’s basketball team.

In the third quarter, Yuan Shuai was fully fired. He first made an easy layup in the counterattack, and then made a decisive shot from outside the three-point line to seal the throat, widening the point difference to 18 points. Two and a half minutes into the quarter, Yuan Shuai made an empty cut into the penalty area. Facing the strict defense of his opponent, he used an incredible pull-bar action to throw the ball into the basket from behind the backboard, winning cheers from the audience.

Yuan Shuai, who was fully open, was already unstoppable at this time. Then he made a long-range shot against Wang Lanyi and caused a foul. After scoring “3+1”, he scored 11 points in less than four minutes, leading Shanxi firmly. Take control. And when Yuan Shuai succeeded in making a long shot in the middle of the quarter, his personal score reached 23 points, and his performance was extremely explosive.

The Shanxi men’s basketball team, which led by a large score, played very easily afterwards. Zhang Ning made many hits from beyond the three-point line, helping the team withstand Tong Xi’s fierce counterattack at the beginning of the final quarter. And when the Tongxi men’s basketball team chased the score to 96-105 with four and a half minutes left in the final quarter, the former coach made up for the missed ball from Feld into the basket to stabilize the situation. 2 minutes and 18 seconds before the end, Yuan Shuai scored “2+1” in the counterattack to help Shanxi regain a 19-point advantage and seal the victory.

The former coach made 11 of 15 shots in the game, including 4 of 7 shots from beyond the three-point line. He scored a game-high 28 points, with a plus-minus value of 21, making a great contribution to the team. The Shanxi men’s basketball team made 19 of 43 shots from beyond the three-point line, and their sharp outside shooting became the key to their victory. (legend)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: