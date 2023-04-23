Miljana Kulić announced Baby | in the hospital Fun

Nenad Macanović Bebica revealed how Miljana Kulić was feeling.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The news that Miljana Kulić was urgently taken out of the Cooperative because of the fainting spells and nausea she has been feeling for days echoed in the local media.

The reality TV participant did not feel well for days, and therefore was taken to the hospital for examination. Now Nenad Macanović Bebica spoke up and said that he had heard from Miljan and pointed out that he had her health is currently good. As he explained, she was urgently taken out of the reality show, and he was found to have a stomach virus.

“Everything is okay. Miljana is not in the hospital, everything is okay. She was in the Emergency Center because she has a stomach virus, so she went there for checkups, but now everything is okay. I heard from her, everything is fine,” said Baby.

(WORLD/ Informer)