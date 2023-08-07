Xinjiang’s Foreign Trade Surges: Building an Open Highland for Inland and Border Areas

Xinjiang’s foreign trade imports and exports have reached a significant milestone in the first half of the year, with a total value of 149.62 billion yuan. This achievement has positioned Xinjiang as an open highland for both inland and border areas, bolstering economic development and connectivity.

Xinjiang, known for its historical significance as an important node on the ancient Silk Road, has embraced the opportunities presented by the “Belt and Road” initiative. In recent times, the region has made continuous efforts in opening up its inland and border areas. A notable event in this endeavor was the visit of diplomatic envoys from over 20 countries. During their five-day trip, these envoys were able to witness firsthand the economic and social progress taking place in Xinjiang.

As part of the region’s plans, Kashgar Comprehensive Bonded Zone has been designated as one of the three newly approved cross-border e-commerce comprehensive test areas in Xinjiang for 2022. The zone has showcased an array of goods, attracting the interest of the visiting diplomatic envoys. Products like Georgian red wine and Turkish snacks stood out, highlighting Xinjiang’s potential in cross-border e-commerce. The park is set to achieve a significant year-on-year increase of 291% with cross-border e-commerce goods worth 1.29 billion yuan in 2022.

The diplomatic envoys also visited the Urumqi International Land Port Area, an essential export-oriented industrial platform in Xinjiang. The Iranian ambassador to China, in particular, expressed optimism about future cooperation between Iran and Xinjiang under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Statistics from Urumqi Customs indicate that, in the first half of 2023, Xinjiang’s foreign trade import and export value amounted to 149.62 billion yuan, of which 138.3 billion yuan was attributed to trade with countries along the “Belt and Road.” The envoys acknowledged the significant role Xinjiang plays in the national development strategy and expressed confidence in the region’s integration.

During their visit, the diplomatic envoys were deeply impressed by the harmony, stability, prosperity, and development they witnessed in Xinjiang. They conveyed their desire to “tell the world the real Xinjiang,” showcasing the positive transformation taking place in the region.

It is important to note that the content of this article is sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” and is subject to copyright restrictions. Any reproduction or mirroring of this article without permission is prohibited. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Xinhua Newspaper.com. Readers are advised to verify the information themselves as Xinhua Newspaper.com does not guarantee the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of the article’s content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

