Miljana Kulić does not enter the Elite | Fun

MIljana Kulić will not be part of the reality show “Elita”.

However, today there was a sudden change, and Kulić addressed her followers on the social network Instagram and revealed that she will not be part of the reality show after all.

“Notice! Thank you for the handful of messages you send me every day. Thank you, army, we are the strongest, i.e. you are the strongest! I, Miljana Kulić, am not joining the Cooperative! Soon you will be expecting something where we will hang out much more… I love you,” Kulić said.

Let’s remind, if Miljana signed a contract for “Elita” and does not enter this project, Pink TV could sue her, and she already has to pay 100,000 euros for participating in the last season of the reality show, when she was disqualified twice.


