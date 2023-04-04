Home World Milo Đukanović must demolish buildings in Nikšić | Info
Milo Đukanović must demolish buildings in Nikšić | Info

Milo Đukanović was ordered to demolish his illegally built buildings in Nikšić in the Kočani settlement.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/President of Montenegro

Milo Đukanović as the Democratic Christian Movement has learned, the Urban Planning and Construction Inspection, in accordance with its legal competences, ordered to demolish his illegally built buildings in Nikšić in the Kočani settlement.

As stated, the facilities are in contradiction with the valid Spatial-Urban Plan of the Municipality of Nikšić. The construction inspector gave a deadline of 20 days for the execution of this measure, RTCG writes. “Citizens can also see in this example who ruled Montenegro for three decades, who was the president until yesterday, and the police, the judiciary and the prosecutor’s office have been dealing with certain people from his environment for two whole years, and even more. Citizens, including the 40 percent who voted for the presidential candidate Milo Đukanović, can now clearly see, if they haven’t already, who broke the law, how he did it and, most importantly, how much Milo Đukanović respected Montenegrin institutions. which, according to him, he stood for the most, allegedly “defending Montenegro”. Obviously, this was his every defense of Montenegro”, they conclude in the movement.

(WORLD)

See also  In Berlin the offices around the Russian embassy are emptying out of fear of espionage, between paranoia and reality

