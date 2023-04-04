Home Sports Osimhen and recovery from injury: cautious optimism for Milan Napoli in the Champions League
Sports

Osimhen and recovery from injury: cautious optimism for Milan Napoli in the Champions League

by admin
Osimhen and recovery from injury: cautious optimism for Milan Napoli in the Champions League

Waiting for Victor. It is the dominant theme of the blue week, perhaps more than the match in Lecce. The conditions of the Serie A top scorerstill dealing with the therapies to heal from the adductor problem of the left leg. Still too early for a prediction, to understand if he will even be able to return to Milan, in the match of first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. From Castel Volturno continues to filter a cautious optimism but nothing more. Meanwhile, the team works for the away match in Lecce. The only positive news on Sunday evening, the return of Raspadori in the field, actually opens the ballot with Simeon for Osimhen’s replacement. Two players who have made a fundamental contribution to building up the current standings, yet the Italian hasn’t scored for three months also due to injuries; two instead the months of abstinence of the Cholito. Since January Victor has left the crumbs, but now for the two forwards a great opportunity to recover the scene. Undoubtedly in Lecce, perhaps also in Milan. It will depend on Victor. The cannibal, this time dealing with a race that has time as its opponent.

See also  Leoni, what a mockery: fans for football but not in Monigo

You may also like

revenues up 27% – Sport Marketing News

Thomas Müller – “There is also anger”

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Inter (1-1)

Muscle fiber tear at the BVB defender: Borussia...

Trekking in Andalusia, from Sierra de Aracena to...

DFB-Pokal: These Bayern lack consistency, ideas and greed

Malaga, everything under control in Race 1 with...

Coppa Italia: Semi-final draw between Juve and Inter...

Tuchel’s triple dream ends in the cup: “It’s...

Trump on the stand, pleads not guilty. Next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy