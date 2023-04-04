Waiting for Victor. It is the dominant theme of the blue week, perhaps more than the match in Lecce. The conditions of the Serie A top scorerstill dealing with the therapies to heal from the adductor problem of the left leg. Still too early for a prediction, to understand if he will even be able to return to Milan, in the match of first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. From Castel Volturno continues to filter a cautious optimism but nothing more. Meanwhile, the team works for the away match in Lecce. The only positive news on Sunday evening, the return of Raspadori in the field, actually opens the ballot with Simeon for Osimhen’s replacement. Two players who have made a fundamental contribution to building up the current standings, yet the Italian hasn’t scored for three months also due to injuries; two instead the months of abstinence of the Cholito. Since January Victor has left the crumbs, but now for the two forwards a great opportunity to recover the scene. Undoubtedly in Lecce, perhaps also in Milan. It will depend on Victor. The cannibal, this time dealing with a race that has time as its opponent.