In recent days, a photograph of the ELN guerrilla group was released, which caused indignation and rejection, given that armed members posed with children who allegedly had been forced.

The photo appears to have been taken in the municipality of Tibú, Norte de Santanderwhere, supposedly, the armed group would be walking at ease.

Thus, according to information from sources in the El Nuevo Siglo newspaper, the National Liberation Army, through the Juan Fernando Porras front, was patrolling in the town of Versalles.

Later, according to the newspaper, the guerrillas they took advantage of the fact that some minors were playing in the main park and they would have convinced them to take the photo.

Interestingly, as seen in the image, the six children pose normally while the subjects make a military posture loading their rifle.

Meanwhile, one of the young carry a broomstick and pretend it’s a weapon, so he poses as members of the armed group.

The image was shared on social networks and quickly went around the country, generating multiple negative comments towards the ELN and the National Government for “allowing the guerrilla incursion.”

Faced with this, the President Gustavo Petro showed his rejection against the combatants for using children, arguing that they are not part of the war.

“Girls and boys must be completely outside of this war. We reject any action by armed actors that involves minors. Youth must be protected, never recruited, photographed, or bombed,” said the national president.

That said, the photo was taken by various political sectors and citizens as a threat from the guerrillasas well as the possible resumption of forced recruitment that the country experienced in the 1980s and 1990s.

At the same time, Congresswoman María Fernanda Cabal blamed the Governmentsince, for her, it is a product of the ‘peace’ that Petro is looking for.

“While Petro insists on his revolutionary fantasy of “peace” with impunity for the ELN; The terrorists in Norte de Santander use children and walk around the department like authorities. What is Petro’s desire to hand over the country to the ELN?”trilled the senator.

Immediately, the head of state responded by pointing out that It is a consequence of the previous government, so they seek peace with this and other armed groups.

It should be noted that so far this year there have been multiple clashes between the National Army and the ELN in the departments of Cauca, Casanare, Arauca and Norte de Santander, leaving more than 13 soldiers assassinated.

