Home » Napoli, Garcia: ‘I have good sensations, football lives here and I can’t wait to play at home’
Sports

Napoli, Garcia: ‘I have good sensations, football lives here and I can’t wait to play at home’

by admin
Napoli, Garcia: ‘I have good sensations, football lives here and I can’t wait to play at home’

A great desire to start and to discover Napoli and his Naples. Clear ideas for Rudy Garciawho after the official presentation on June 19 spoke about the sensations of first weeks as blue coach. Speaking on the club’s official channels, the Frenchman said he was happy and confident: “I have good feelings – Garcia began -, I received a warm welcome and for that I thank the fans. As soon as I arrived in the city, I immediately saw flags and banners celebrating the Scudetto. It was a beautiful thing: you can see that here we talk, live and eat football. I like this a lot“.

“I can’t wait to play in Naples. And I want to make the fans happy again”

I fans of Napoli could be an added value: “I know they can affect a lot – continued Garcia – putting pressure on the opponents and charging our players. I can’t wait to play the first home game: Napoli is joyful music, enthusiastic, that makes you want to dance and score goals. The city? I’ve visited Pompeii in the past and seen the Amalfi Coast, which is mind blowing. I’ve never walked around Naples, in the past it would have been complicated. I would have done it, but I never thought I’d do it as coach of Napoli. It won’t be easy, but I’ll do it anyway. When we have done a good job and I can rest, I will go and discover both the city and Campania. I don’t know the Neapolitan language yet, but you will be a good school for me”. Finally, returning to the fans, one promise: “A big hello and thanks for the welcome – concluded the coach -, I will do my best to continue to see happy fans“.

See also  Double Olympic venues technology help-visit the Beijing Winter Olympics figure skating test under the background of epidemic prevention_Capital Stadium

read also

Garcia: “The goal is to win again, I’m not afraid”

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

5 places to collect them and the rules...

Chinese women’s basketball team starts again in Asian...

CHIO: Royal opening ceremony in Aachen

Boston, Grant Williams wants to stay

Ax throwing – technique instead of pure muscle...

Liu Dezhu and Wang Chunyu won the men’s...

Kevin Schade – “Usually we win both games”

Dinner missiles, Russians hit Kramatorsk

Transfermarkt : Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo Kyiv after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy