Another dismissal for a coach in Serbian football.

After a goalless draw against Mladost GAT, Mladost from Lucan fired coach Milorad Kosanović. And practically three weeks after his arrival! The experienced Serbian expert left the team with two points won in three games. Under his leadership, Lucan lost against new Pazar 1:3, and then played a goalless draw against Napredek away and Mladost at home.

“The management was not satisfied with two points in three games, even though they previously won that much in ten rounds. They expected, I guess, that we would win everything. We parted on their initiative, they think that they will do it better. They asked me to come a few weeks ago. I accepted the invitation at the suggestion of a friend, but now I’m leaving happy“, Kosanović said in a statement to Mozart sports.

Mladost has not won since December 12 and the match against Kolubara in Lucani (2:0). In the next 11 games, they achieved five draws and experienced six defeats. See how it stands on the table: