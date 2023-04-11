Economic News

After the Easter days, investors in New York were able to react to the government’s job market report published on Friday. Another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is feared. At the start of trading on Monday, the most important indices were in the red.

Bild: keystone

Technology stocks, which are particularly sensitive to interest rates, came under pressure. Little by little, however, the fears subsided. The default values ​​ended the day in the green.

The Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.30 percent at 33,586.52 points on the day. The market-wide S&P 500 rose by 0.10 percent to 4109.11 points. The Nasdaq 100 selection index, which is characterized by technology stocks, lost only 0.09 percent to 13,051.23 points. At the beginning it had dropped to 12,862 points. (sda/dpa)