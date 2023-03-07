Miloš Teodosić could overtake Vasilis Spanulis in the number of three-pointers and reach the top five in terms of three-pointers.

Source: MN Press

Miloš Teodosić is known for his magical moves, incredible assists, points when it is most needed and is one of the best playmakers in the history of the Euroleague. The data that surprised many is that in the match against Partizan he can be among the five best players in three-pointers.

Few will associate the shot for three with the Serbian game organizer, but he is on the verge of catching up and overtaking Vasilis Spanulis. Teodosić is currently on 517 three-pointers, the famous Greek has only one more. “A statistic you probably didn’t expect, I didn’t. Teodosić needs one three-pointer to equal Spanulis’ record. The difference is that Miloš played 98 matches less and shot 238 three-pointers less than Vasilis“, wrote the Italian journalist Marko Paljariko.

The first on that list is Juan Carlos Navarro with 623 three-pointers, followed by three other Spaniards – Sergio Ljulj (577), Sergio Rodriguez (560) and Rudi Fernandez (552). It is interesting that behind Spanulis and Teodosic are Scotty Wilbekin (420), Alexey Shved (459), Jaycee Carroll (437), Mike James (430), Nando de Colo (411), Shane Larkin (405), and there is Vasilije Micić (364).

Tonight in Bologna, Virtus welcomes Partizan (8:30 p.m.) in a match that is of great importance for both teams when it comes to placing in the top 8. After 26 matches played, Željko Obradović’s team is sixth with a score of 14-12, while Serđo Skariol’s team is in 12th place with a score of 12-14.