The Prijedor club announced the appointment.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

The spring half-season in BiH starts next weekend, with the matches of the round of 16 of the BiH Cup.

In this phase of the competition, one match will be played, and it will be marked by the Krajina derby – the clash between Rudar Prijedor and Borca.

The club from the city of Sana announced this Saturday that the match in the city of Sana will take place on February 18 (Saturday) starting at 1:00 p.m.

Let us remind you that both the people of Prijedor and the people of Banja Luka reached the ranking among the 16 best teams in the BiH Cup after neighboring derbies.

Rudar Prijedor triumphed over Sloboda from Novi Grad (1:4), while Borac won the duel with Krupa (1:3).

The remaining pairs of the round of 16 are: Velež – Posušje, Željezničar – Leotar, Zrinjski – Laktaši, Sloboda – Sloga Meridian, Zvijezda – Rudar Kakanj, Široki Brijeg – Tuzla siti and Čelik – Radnik.

