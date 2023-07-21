Ministry of Health Sanctions Doctors for “Putting Salvadorans’ Health at Risk”

Title: Ministry of Health Sanctions Doctors for Putting Salvadoran Lives at Risk

Subtitle: Demonstrations in support of dismissed doctors lead to neglect of patient care

The Ministry of Health (MINSAL) has recently announced that a group of doctors who participated in a demonstration in support of two dismissed doctors will face sanctions as they were deemed to have put the health of Salvadorans at risk. The MINSAL issued a statement on [insert day], asserting that such actions cannot be tolerated within the institution’s mission.

The doctors, predominantly from Hospital Rosales and Hospital de la Mujer “Dra. María Isabel Rodríguez,” staged a work stoppage to express solidarity with two intern doctors who made unfortunate comments on social media following a tragic incident at the Cuscatlán Stadium. The stampede during a public event resulted in the loss of 10 lives, left over 50 injured, and necessitated medical treatment for around 500 individuals.

The MINSAL expressed its firm stance, stating that the doctors’ protest had led to “neglect of patients.” Consequently, the ministry initiated sanction proceedings against the doctors before the Civil Service Commissions of their respective institutions. So far, 48 doctors have received notifications of the penalties. Although the duration of the punishment has not been specified, the doctors face disciplinary actions according to the Civil Service Law.

One of the letters issued to the suspended doctors stated that their positions would be temporarily suspended starting from July 21, pending the completion of dismissal proceedings before the Civil Service Commission.

The work stoppage had severe implications on patient care, particularly in service areas such as general surgery, neurosurgery, and ENT. As a result, the ministry stressed that any actions by healthcare personnel that posed a risk to the lives of Salvadorans would not be tolerated.

In a separate case, the MINSAL announced that it would also be taking action against a doctor involved in the care of a pregnant patient at San Juan de Dios Hospital in San Miguel. The patient tragically passed away due to apparent omissions from the medical protocol. The doctor responsible for her treatment has already been terminated, and the MINSAL has notified the Attorney General’s Office to initiate charges.

The MINSAL emphasized its obligation to safeguard the lives and well-being of Salvadorans, fully recognizing their rights to access quality healthcare services. The ministry concluded that it remains committed to upholding health protocols and enforcing legal systems to ensure the best possible care for the population.

