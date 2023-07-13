Ministry of the Interior Battles Crime on the Island of Cuba: Recent Operation Results in Fines, Arrests, and Seized Products

Title: Cuban Ministry of the Interior Targets Crime with Recent Operation

Subtitle: Investigating a Possible Food Diversion Scandal in Guantanamo

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Ministry of the Interior in Cuba has reassured the public that it is actively combating crime on the island, contrary to recent remarks made by senior officials denying any increase in criminal activities. The government’s crackdown on crime was further exhibited with the mobilization of military personnel in the province of Guantanamo.

During the operation, dozens of individuals were fined, several were detained, and illicit products were seized. The authorities reported processing five complaints for the crimes of Speculation and Hoarding of products designated for the people. Furthermore, individuals were arrested for Possession of White Weapons while others were caught in the act of committing forceful robberies. In total, 30 individuals were fined, and nine received warnings for indiscipline. Additionally, four license plates and two driving licenses were withdrawn.

The Ministry of the Interior revealed that the operation also involved the forced purchase from illegal sellers at exorbitant prices. The authorities successfully captured an individual involved in a violent cell phone robbery, recovering the stolen device in the process. Moreover, three individuals were apprehended in the boundaries of Guantanamo Municipality with four stolen horses.

Despite the Ministry’s efforts to address the issue, authorities continue to downplay the rise in violence experienced on the island. Cuban journalist Miguel Reyes has raised concerns regarding a potential network involved in crimes such as hoarding, particularly in Guantanamo. On July 6, a warehouse in the city’s main municipality was discovered containing significant quantities of food intended for the public.

The case is currently under investigation for hoarding, but the large stash suggests a more sinister operation may be at play, potentially implicating high-ranking officials or managers. Miguel Reyes emphasized that “over 3,148 1-kg packages of rice, 1,296 of peas, 1,829 of sugar, 1,000 of spaghetti, and 195 cans of sardines” were found in the warehouse.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, three individuals were initially arrested and charged with the crime of Speculation and Hoarding, although the investigation is ongoing. Miguel Reyes has called for a thorough inquiry into the extent of the network behind these crimes, highlighting the need to identify those responsible for diverting state resources distributed through Almacenes Universales, the Wholesaler, and the Commerce Business Group.

The Ministry’s recent operation represents their commitment to combating crime in Cuba; however, the discovery of the food diversion raises questions about the involvement of higher-level officials. As investigations continue, the authorities aim to bring the culprits to justice and restore the public’s trust in the country’s distribution systems.

