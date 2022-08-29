Source title: Miriam Yeung’s “Sunshine Sisters Amoy” is a good thing, Cleer ARC sound arc knows your needs better!

Let’s go to the roundabout together, come here in summer! The second phase of the third season of “Sunshine Sisters” lived up to expectations, and came together with the star queen Miriam. As a flying guest in the second phase, she appeared in the “Blooming Heart” chapter, finally satisfying fans who wanted to know something different Miriam Yeung’s needs. In the program, the busy star queen has a chance to spend 24 hours of sweet time with her best friends in the “Sunshine Cabin”. Here, because of her busy life, she has no chance to get together with her best friends, so she can enjoy a day and a night of “alone” time carefree. Food, experience the original ecological life. As the designated cooperative brand of the show, Cleer joins hands with Miriam Yang to start this season’s warm journey around the island. In this trip to girlfriends, Cleer brings you a pure world of music. Cleer’s flagship product – Cleer ARC “Arc” is open The true wireless earphones also attracted a lot of attention in the show. Some fans expressed that they are going to buy the same model from Tianhou, and listen to the sound of nature recognized by Tianhou! The “secret” of star diva to enjoy music Miriam Yeung sang “Wild Child” again on the show, making fans dream back 20 years ago. In the program, she shared her mental journey along the way and her attitude towards life. She is like a representative of our countless dream-chasing girls, constantly pursuing a better self and competing with herself. In addition to Miriam Yeung herself, she also gained enough attention with the Cleer ARC “sound arc”, which is a good thing in her travels. It is understood that this is the ingenious work of Cleer, an international intelligent acoustics brand. The spirit of persistent pursuit coincides, and it is no wonder that it is favored by the goddess. Image source: "Sunshine Sisters Amoy" Season 3, Issue 2 As the same good item of "Sunshine Sisters Amoy" program, Cleer ARC "Sound Arc" has gained many fans by virtue of its excellent product strength. During the 618 event, Cleer ARC "Sound Arc" not only won the best sale of ear-mounted Bluetooth headsets on Tmall platform The top of the list and the best-selling list, and the Douyin platform has sold nearly 10,000 units. Although the Cleer ARC "Arc" is a fully open earphone, it ensures the sound quality of the earphone, reduces the sound leakage, and solves the problem of wearing comfort of the earphone. The hanging ear does not fit into the ear, so that the ear will not feel uncomfortable when listening to music for a long time, and it will not sweat when wearing it during exercise, which ensures the hygiene of the ear. A new round of sanctions against Russia is coming | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia Invasion of Ukraine | Putin | | United Nations | Ukrainian Refugees In daily use, various operations can be completed through the touch area on the outside of the earphone, such as single-click play to pause, double-click to answer and hang up, and long-press to call up the voice assistant, etc., while enjoying music, it also increases life. convenience. In addition to being loved by the queen, the Cleer ARC sound arc has also been recognized by many professionals, and has won the 2021 German Red Dot Award, the Contemporary Good Design Award, and the 2022 German iF Design Award and other authoritative awards. Cleer ARC “Arc” won many domestic and foreign awards Star with the same style, but also a powerful star Cleer, an international intelligent acoustic brand, pursues the ultimate, and strives to be better, whether it is from the product itself or its appearance. Dedicated to acoustic development and product design, it has its own unique patented features in many aspects, such as sound unit, audio tuning, noise reduction technology, wireless connection, ergonomics, etc. At the technical level, Cleer ranks TOP7 in the world in terms of acoustic patent applications! It is a proper technical bull. Cleer ARC “Arc” running scene renderings As a star with both internal and external excellence, Cleer is still making products down-to-earth, constantly striving for excellence and innovation. Since the development of the first earphone in 2013, Cleer has won many awards with more than 20 patented technologies, and the ARC sound arc has occupied the forefront of hot-selling lists such as Douyin and Tmall. Cleer ARC “Arc” home scene renderings Adhering to the brand concept of “Quality That Inspires”, Cleer is committed to delivering a sound as pure, clear and natural as space. There are brand operation centers at home and abroad. Cleer's products are also available in Harrods, the most expensive luxury department store in the UK, B&H New York, the most professional electronic audio store in the United States, Apple authorized dealer stores, etc., and many well-known digital stores in China are sold. This time, Cleer joined hands with the goddess Miriam Yang to let more people know the charm of open headphones. I believe that Cleer will continue to innovate in the future and bring people a new sense of music experience.

Image source: “Sunshine Sisters Amoy” Season 3, Issue 2

As the same good item of “Sunshine Sisters Amoy” program, Cleer ARC “Sound Arc” has gained many fans by virtue of its excellent product strength. During the 618 event, Cleer ARC “Sound Arc” not only won the best sale of ear-mounted Bluetooth headsets on Tmall platform The top of the list and the best-selling list, and the Douyin platform has sold nearly 10,000 units.

Although the Cleer ARC “Arc” is a fully open earphone, it ensures the sound quality of the earphone, reduces the sound leakage, and solves the problem of wearing comfort of the earphone. The hanging ear does not fit into the ear, so that the ear will not feel uncomfortable when listening to music for a long time, and it will not sweat when wearing it during exercise, which ensures the hygiene of the ear.

In daily use, various operations can be completed through the touch area on the outside of the earphone, such as single-click play to pause, double-click to answer and hang up, and long-press to call up the voice assistant, etc., while enjoying music, it also increases life. convenience.

In addition to being loved by the queen, the Cleer ARC sound arc has also been recognized by many professionals, and has won the 2021 German Red Dot Award, the Contemporary Good Design Award, and the 2022 German iF Design Award and other authoritative awards.

Cleer ARC “Arc” won many domestic and foreign awards

The same style as the star, but also a powerful star

Cleer, an international intelligent acoustic brand, pursues the ultimate, and strives to be better, whether it is from the product itself or its appearance. Dedicated to acoustic development and product design, it has its own unique patented features in many aspects, such as sound unit, audio tuning, noise reduction technology, wireless connection, ergonomics, etc. At the technical level, Cleer ranks TOP7 in the world in terms of acoustic patent applications! It is a proper technical bull.

Cleer ARC “Arc” running scene renderings

As a star with both internal and external excellence, Cleer is still making products down-to-earth, constantly striving for excellence and innovation. Since the development of the first earphone in 2013, Cleer has won many awards with more than 20 patented technologies, and the ARC sound arc has occupied the forefront of hot-selling lists such as Douyin and Tmall.

Cleer ARC “Arc” home scene renderings

Adhering to the brand concept of “Quality That Inspires”, Cleer is committed to delivering a sound as pure, clear and natural as space. There are brand operation centers at home and abroad. Cleer’s products are also available in Harrods, the most expensive luxury department store in the UK, B&H New York, the most professional electronic audio store in the United States, Apple authorized dealer stores, etc., and many well-known digital stores in China are sold.

This time, Cleer joined hands with the goddess Miriam Yang to let more people know the charm of open headphones. I believe that Cleer will continue to innovate in the future and bring people a new sense of music experience.