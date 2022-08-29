Source title: The latest achievement of one-stop punch-in service trade The exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center of the Service Trade Fair is ready

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei booth in the second-phase exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center of the Service Trade Fair in 2022 is beautifully designed and full of technology.Photo by our reporter Pan Zhiwang The Service Trade Fair will open in Beijing on August 31, and will continue to set up exhibition areas in the National Convention Center and Shougang Park, with an overall exhibition area of ​​152,000 square meters. This year, the Service Trade Fair opened the second-phase exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center for the first time. The reporter visited the National Convention Center yesterday and found that the exhibition hall is basically ready. The National Convention Center has set up a comprehensive exhibition, including the service trade achievement exhibition, country exhibition areas, provinces, regions and cities, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan exhibition areas, as well as annual theme exhibition areas. At the same time, the second phase of the National Convention Center has also set up a new environmental service special exhibition this year. 71 countries and international organizations appeared in the country exhibition The “China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition” located at the entrance of the comprehensive exhibition area is definitely worth checking in. Here, the audience can not only take a group photo in front of the large screen of the service trade fair in the first development area, but also see the fruitful achievements of my country’s service trade development in recent years in the exhibition area. After the “first impression” of my country’s service trade development is formed in the service trade achievement exhibition area, the audience will enter the country exhibition area in the comprehensive exhibition area. The first thing that catches the eye is the booth of the UAE, the guest country of honor at this service trade fair. This year is the first time that the UAE has set up an exhibition in the name of the country at the service trade fair. There are 10 well-known companies and institutions in the fields of air transportation and logistics. As one of the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative, the UAE is actively cooperating with China to build the Aviation Silk Road. The Japanese booth is also a popular booth at the service trade fair over the years. The reporter visited and saw that the hot-selling items imported from Japan, such as special snacks, beauty and skin care products, and maternal and child products, have been put on display shelves in rows. I believe that after the opening of the exhibition, it will attract many consumers. . According to the relevant person in charge of the Service Trade Fair, this year’s national exhibition area of ​​about 8,000 square meters welcomed 71 countries and international organizations to participate in the exhibition. Among them, 10 countries and international organizations participated in the exhibition for the first time. A large platform to display highlight industries, innovative technologies, and characteristic good things. The latest achievements of the company appear at the annual theme exhibition After visiting the national exhibition, the audience can come to the annual theme area. Focusing on the theme of “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation, and Embracing the Future” of this CIFTIS, domestic and foreign companies displayed their latest products and services here. Walking into the Intel booth, the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony program “Building a Snowflake” was played on the screen, reminding people of that unforgettable winter. The on-site staff introduced that Intel's 3D athlete tracking technology was applied in this show, which captured the performer's position through computer vision and generated real-time interactive "snowflakes" on the soles of the feet through augmented reality technology, presenting a dream-like performance. In order to let the audience experience this technology intuitively, Intel also set up a "digital sports" area on the spot, where the audience can experience playing football on the spot, and the computer next to it generates a corresponding "digital human" to distinguish the posture and position of the experiencer in real time.

At the Qualcomm booth, visitors can experience cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, and XR in an all-round and immersive way. The most eye-catching is the Gongti Metaverse experience area in the center of the booth, where visitors can watch a football match through the head-mounted display device. According to the staff, Qualcomm adopts “5G+AI” technology to help Beijing Xingongti enter the era of the Metaverse. The new visual experience based on XR and other technologies breaks through the traditional viewing scene and realizes an immersive viewing experience that integrates virtual and reality. . The robot’s fingers are as soft and flexible as human fingers, and can pick up fragile fruits and foods such as grapes and small cakes; wearing a pair of AR glasses, every word spoken by the person in front of them will be converted into subtitles in front of them in real time, helping the hearing impaired. People to achieve “barrier-free communication”… Such cool new technologies will be unveiled at the Bank of China‘s booth, some of which are innovative scientific and technological achievements assisted by Bank of China‘s finance, and some are scientific and technological innovations that Bank of China has participated in. Environmental service exhibition gathers more than 100 enterprises Walking into the second phase of the National Convention Center, which debuted at the Service Trade Fair, the green landscape layout of the first floor hall comes into view, which makes people feel the freshness of the face. “The theme fits very well. It is understood that, as a new special exhibition of the current service trade fair, the environmental service exhibition has a total of 110 enterprises participating offline, including 29 foreign-funded enterprises, the world‘s top 500 and leading enterprises account for 31%, and energy enterprises account for half about. Most of the booths on site have been basically completed. In the low-carbon energy exhibition area, State Grid’s UHV power transmission technology, CNOOC’s “Deep Sea No. 1” and Sinopec’s hydrogen energy industry layout focus on displaying my country’s leading energy central enterprises’ leading “big power” and new achievements in energy transformation . Zhongke Star Map, which has been deeply involved in the field of digital earth for many years, also appeared in the exhibition area. Fei Weiwei, senior vice president of Zhongke Xingtu Weitianxin Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that Weitianxin combines digital earth with climate meteorology. It is an enterprise specializing in meteorology, ocean, dual carbon and ecology. This year, the service trade will be The release of the new product "Carbon Planet" allows everyone to know the daily carbon dioxide emissions, and the "Star Map Earth" APP is launched to allow people to view meteorological, ecological, surveying and mapping and other information related to the human living environment online in real time.

