Filip Petrushev went to the police after the conflict with Matijas Lesor, and his agent Miško Ražnatović called on that occasion.

After all these events, Filip Petruševa’s manager, a well-known agent, also announced himself Miško Raznatović. “We have to explain that Petrushev had no intention of talking to the police or the media, nor did he initiate any process regarding the match itself. He was called by the police and gave a statement as a witness and he only did so because he had an obligation to do so“, Ražnatović wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Petrushev was in the Ministry of Interior and on that occasion he made a statement regarding the events at the match in “Arena”, and they also announced from Mali Kalemegdan and had a similar statement as the well-known agent. “Filip had an obligation to go to the MUP, he did not do it on his own initiative. He made a statement and after that it will be decided what will be done and to whom it will be forwarded, he went and made a statement after the match in which he was attacked”, they said from Stars.

