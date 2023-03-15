Dhe American Andrew Taylor Still (1828-1917) invented osteopathy about 120 years ago and propagated it as a panacea. He postulated that almost all diseases are based on a dysfunctional musculoskeletal system. The treatment of this system is the only correct therapy. In the United States, osteopaths later evolved into medically fully trained physicians. Everywhere else – including Germany – osteopaths have to be classified as alternative practitioners.

In Germany, the job title “Osteopath” is actually illegal, and the title “DO” used by many osteopaths has no legal meaning.