Home Health Alternative Medicine: Why Osteopathy Doesn’t Keep What It Promises.html
Health

Alternative Medicine: Why Osteopathy Doesn’t Keep What It Promises.html

by admin
Alternative Medicine: Why Osteopathy Doesn’t Keep What It Promises.html

Dhe American Andrew Taylor Still (1828-1917) invented osteopathy about 120 years ago and propagated it as a panacea. He postulated that almost all diseases are based on a dysfunctional musculoskeletal system. The treatment of this system is the only correct therapy. In the United States, osteopaths later evolved into medically fully trained physicians. Everywhere else – including Germany – osteopaths have to be classified as alternative practitioners.

In Germany, the job title “Osteopath” is actually illegal, and the title “DO” used by many osteopaths has no legal meaning.

See also  Gaming approaches E3 in digital. Here's what we can expect this year

You may also like

Online to the doctor: How well do video...

EKU ELEKTRONIK GMBH – NO-THERAPY DEVICE NO-A (CARDINO,...

Understand the highs and lows of the psyche...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – Sfilaccio of horse 100...

Health insurance doctor, here’s how much he earns...

The electronic patient file in 2024

Napoli-Eintracht, guerilla in the center: violent clashes between...

How corporations secure their business with harmful products...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for emergency doctor in...

Costs are increasing, the project for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy