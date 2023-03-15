Home Sports Riots with Eintracht fans in Naples
VBefore the Champions League game between SSC Naples and Eintracht Frankfurt (9 p.m./live in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and DAZN), there were serious riots in downtown Naples. As could be seen on videos, tables and chairs were thrown at police officers by hooded ultras and hooligans on Wednesday afternoon. At least one police car was set on fire. According to media reports, the supporters of the Bundesliga soccer club attacked the emergency services at central locations in the city. A few hundred people from Frankfurt had previously walked through the city together, although it was initially quiet.

After a final decision by Italian courts, the authorities approved the sale of tickets to visiting fans, but they should not have been resident in Frankfurt. However, Eintracht rejected this unequal treatment of their own fans and waived the 2700 tickets they were entitled to. Even most of the members of the official delegation, as well as the chairman of the supervisory board, Philipp Holzer, and the board member, Axel Hellmann, stayed in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans still traveled to Naples, some are said to be in possession of tickets, possibly purchased by fans of Atalanta Bergamo, who have a fan friendship with Eintracht. Around 400 supporters are said to have arrived at the Naples train station on Tuesday evening, as expected they were received by a similar number of police officers, as videos from Naples show that are circulating on social platforms.

Some of these supporters apparently stayed in a hotel not far from the team’s hotel, at noon they gathered near the port for a joint march to Piazza del Gesú in the historic center of Naples, as reported by the German Press Agency. The supporters were accompanied by police and carabinieri forces, and a helicopter was also circling overhead. There were initially no incidents during the march.

