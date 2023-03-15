Home News Alfonso Mercogliano new manager of the Promotion and Local Development Sector
Alfonso Mercogliano new manager of the Promotion and Local Development Sector

Alfonso Mercogliano new manager of the Promotion and Local Development Sector

With trade union decree number 22, Avv. Alfonso Mercogliano the assignment of manager full-time and fixed-term for Third Sector “Promotion and Local Development” of the Municipality of Vasto.

“A provision aimed at enriching the management staff of the Municipality – highlighted the mayor Francis Menna – and to speed up the completion of the forthcoming tasks. An additional manager will make it possible to distribute the responsibility of the various sectors organically and on the basis of skills. I thank Atty. Luca Mastrangelo who with great commitment and dedication has managed two sectors in recent months, adding a crazy amount of work and an important responsibility”. The manager Luca Mastrangelo will continue the intense work of the second sector relating to town planning, environment and other services.

