The French justice has rejected the accusations of the “Osez le féminisme” association, which accused the “Miss France” contest of having a “sexist” and “discriminatory” nature and therefore contrary to labor law.

The militants of the association had started proceedings before the labor court in October 2021, arguing that the organizers of the competition imposed discriminatory clauses on young candidates, such as the conditions of admission (at least one meter and 70 in height and being “representative of the beauty”). The arbitrators of Bobignyat the gates of Paris, acknowledged “the existence of a job and a recruitment process” in selecting beauty pageant candidates but rejected other questions from feminists. Which denounce “an intolerable decision that continues discriminatory and illegal recruitment”.

The association has reserved the right to appeal.

The feminists then contested the nature of the legal relationship between the organizers and the candidates, who since last year have signed an employment contract with the show’s production as “models”. For feminists, however, this employment relationship should begin not three days before the competition, but as soon as the regional selections. In the hearing last November, the president of the Miss France company, Alexia Laroche-Joubertshe said that the matter did not concern her, as she was responsible for the national election alone.