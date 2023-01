ROMA – “If we don’t want poor work in Italy, we must immediately get around a table, government and social partners, as in 1993 with Ciampi. And go back to talking about reforms: work, wages, productivity, tax wedge, training, active policies” . Emma Marcegaglia, president of the holding that controls the family steel group, led together with her brother Antonio, and former president of Confindustria, does not see a recession risk for Italy in 2023.