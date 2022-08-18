For the first time in its 70 years of life from next year Miss Universe overturns its rules, deciding to open to mothers and married women. The American media reported it.

Until now, the beauty contest regulations provided that the winners had to be single and remained so for the entire duration of the title. Just as they could not have children as long as they had the queen crown on their heads. From 2023, however, everything changes, in step with the times.

The winner of the 2020 edition, the Mexican Andrea Meza, defined the rules of the “retrogade” and “sexist” competition: “Just like society is changing and now women occupy roles that were previously reserved only for men – commented the news of the competition – it was time for the competitions to open to women with families ».