On August 18, Chongqing Beibei reached an ultra-high temperature of 45°C, which was the highest temperature record in the country in this round of high temperature, breaking the historical extreme value of Chongqing Beibei station and the third time that Chongqing broke the historical record in 5 days. On the 18th, another mountain fire broke out in Nanchuan District, Chongqing. This was another mountain fire following the two mountain fires in Fuling District, Chongqing on the 17th.

According to mainland media reports, on August 18, Chongqing Beibei reached 45°C, breaking the historical extreme value of Beibei Station and the highest temperature record for this round of high temperature national observation stations. At around 14:10 pm on the 17th, the highest temperature at Chongqing Beibei Station reached 44.6 ℃, which has set a new record of the local highest temperature extreme. It has only been two days since the last record was broken: the temperature on August 14 was 44.5 ℃.

Records show that Chongqing Beibei continues to sit at the top of the country’s high temperature rankings. Among the 10 regions’ high temperature rankings, Chongqing accounted for 7, which is a veritable stove:

A message “Did Chongqing really quit the four major furnace cities?” topped Weibo’s hot search list, and a netizen joked: “If Chongqing withdraws from the four furnaces, it is also because Chongqing has been upgraded to an alchemy furnace. Look at today’s high temperature From the list, as well as the historical data of Chongqing this year and the past, we know that Chongqing is a real stove that can be replaced by a fake.”​

There have been 47 days of high temperature in Chongqing this year:

According to official media reports, at about 10:00 on August 18, a forest fire broke out in Nanping Town, Nanchuan District, Chongqing City.

It is reported on the Internet that there have been several mountain fires in Chongqing on the 18th, including Daliangshan, Beishanping and Shaback Tuo. Some of them have been on fire since the afternoon of the 17th, or they were all caused by the high temperature for several days.

According to official media reports, fires broke out in the mountains and forests under the jurisdiction of Lizhi Street and Jiangbei Street in Fuling District, Chongqing at 18:28 and 20:30 on August 17. By about 7:40 on August 18, after 11 hours of fighting, the forest and mountain fires under the jurisdiction of Jiangbei Sub-district had been brought under control, and there were no casualties.

Chongqing netizens made a summary of the major events that happened in the local area on August 18:

“1. The epidemic is serious, and some areas have begun to be closed; 2. The weather has been around 46 ℃, because the clouds are too thin to artificially rain, and the electricity is overloaded, and some elevators and lighting in the shopping mall are closed; 3. There are many forest fires and residential buildings. Fire, subway station heat killed people; 4. The water in Jialing River has dried up.​”

According to official media reports, from 0 to 24:00 on August 17, Chongqing added 1 new local confirmed case (Jiulongpo District) and 3 new local asymptomatic infections (1 in Yubei District, 1 in Shapingba District, 1 case in Jiulongpo District), all of which were found in isolation and control personnel; 6 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (2 in Hechuan District, 1 in Shapingba District, 2 in Jiulongpo District, and 1 in Nan’an District).

Netizens said that a new epidemic broke out in the high temperature, many communities were closed, and the people of Chongqing suffered from the double high temperature of the epidemic and extreme weather.

Responsible editor: He Jingtian

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.