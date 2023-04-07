Balochistan player Shahzeb Rind became the first player to win this competition for Pakistan by defeating his opponent in the competition of America’s professional and most expensive karate combat organization.

24-year-old Shahzeb Rind from Quetta, also known as ‘King’ for his athleticism, has been practicing karate since the age of eight and has competed in One FC Combat and more recently in Karate Combat. have won

“There is psychological pressure before the match and the worry was that I am representing my country for the first time,” Shahzeb Rind said about his competition in the American organization.

‘Due to my passion, years of hard work and passion, even before Netjay was announced after the competition, I knew the win was mine.

“When my success was announced, I was very happy that I represented my country for the first time in a major competition in the world of karate.”

Shahzeb said that he faced a lot of difficulties and problems to reach this high position, because America is a very expensive country and he trained in Pakistan for this competition.

‘After four months I realized that more training was needed and started trying to get to America for that purpose, which took a year.’

He said: ‘I also had a hard time paying for the visa, and eventually I came to America and started training here.’

He said that this sport is also very expensive and a player under training requires the services of several coaches at a time.

Shahzeb Rind is a mixed martial artist and also a champion of Wushu Sanda.

A six-time gold medalist at the national level and once at the world level, he has a 75-4 record in kickboxing, black belt, kungfu champion, wushu and kickboxing.

Shahzeb Rind said that after winning this competition in America, the way to the World Championship has been paved for him.

He said that his opponent in the competition organized by the American organization was a very capable and trained player. ‘My training in the mountains worked against him.’