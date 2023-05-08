Missing girl Marija Zečević in Germany | Info

The girl who disappeared in Germany is from the former Yugoslavia.

Izvor: Police Headquarters Swabia North/private

On Friday between 18:00 and 20:00, in the Dasing area (Ajha-Frideberg district) 14-year-old Marija Aleksija Zečević, who comes from the former Yugoslavia, has disappeared.

She was last seen around 6 pm in Industriestraše Street, near Bahnhof Dasinga. The latest information indicates that she was supposed to meet with an alleged guy named Lukas, who was supposed to wait for her with the car. Some media reports that this guy uses the nickname Mr. Coldkiller (cold killer).

The parents of the missing girl suspect that it is her probably taken against her will by a 30-year-old man in a black KIA car. The man reportedly had a beard. This is the statement of one witness, which could not be verified. According to her parents, Maria was always a reliable girl who never left the house, she didn’t even go anywhere without telling her parents.

German media reports that the girl Marija is about 165 cm tall, has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. It weighs about 80 kilograms. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black tracksuit, white sneakers and most likely a small red backpack.

(MONDO/Nezavisne)