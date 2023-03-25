At least 21 dead, the most affected area is that of Sharkey county. Rolling Fork virtually destroyed

And catastrophic tornado it hit part of the Mississippi. The pictures describe the situation perfectly: everything destroyed, no houses standing. The most affected area is that of Sharkey county, where there are at least 13 victims.

But in total the death toll is at least 21 . Three in Humphreys County and three in Carroll County. Two other people, according to news reported by CNN, lost their lives in Monroe County. The budget could get even worse. «Rolling Fork, in Sharkey County, was practically destroyed»United Cajun Navy chairman Todd Terrell told ABC.