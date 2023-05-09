MIT / Matteo Salvini: ‘At work on the Infrastructure Decree and the Highway Code’ – News

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini (in the photo), attended and spoke two days ago at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Fiumicino, on the occasion of the Il Sole 24 Ore conference, “Transport in the heart of the economy “.

Various issues addressed by the holder of the ministry who, point by point, traces the situation of the moment: “We are working on the Infrastructure Decree and the Highway Code”. On the Brenner issue, a very hot topic, Salvini says: “If a solution is not found at the Brenner pass, there will be an infringement procedure against the Austrian government. It is not possible that everyone is required to respect the European regulations on the free movement of men and goods and someone, for personal convenience, blocks everything: the environment has nothing to do with it, there is only unfair competition for the benefit of a country’s businesses. The bans unilaterally imposed by Austria on entry to the Brenner of Italian road hauliers”.

Another burning issue could not be missing, the bridge over the Strait of Messina and, in this regard, the owner of MIT says: ”The Italian State is investing 11 billion euros in the Sicilian railways to modernize and speed them up and another 11 billion to modernize the railways between Salerno and Reggio Calabria. So a fifth-grade child is enough to understand that a bridge is needed that connects Sicily to Italy and Europe just as quickly. Investing that money without the bridge would be economically and culturally silly”.

Subsequently, an analysis on the current situation affecting road haulage and the minister announces: ”On road haulage, just this morning we should have finally arrived at the ‘stamping’ and the release of the 300 million euro tax credit, which the companies and operators have been waiting for months, if not years”.

Photo Matteo Salvini: Wikipedia