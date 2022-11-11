After being suspended for two years due to the new crown epidemic prevention measures, the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square once again opened a mobile clinic to provide free clinic services on World Day of the Poor.

(Vatican News Network)In view of the upcoming 6th World Day of the Poor on Sunday, November 13, Vatican St. Peter’s Square will open mobile clinics again from November 7 to 13 to provide free medical services for those in need. On the day of the opening, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, who was in charge of the preparations, told the news network that the move was to ensure that the weakest in society had access to the necessary medical resources.

Giovanni Mantuso, a medical student who came to support, told the news network: “The purpose of this event is to raise awareness. It is important to involve everyone, especially in St. Peter’s Square. Those who are most in need, but also encourage tourists and all who pass through here to approach, through various inspections in response to medical examinations and prevention and control campaigns.”

The medical staff of this year’s St. Peter’s Square free clinic also included doctors from the Italian Association of Doctors Aid to Africa (Medici con l’Africa CUAMM). “We are also on the team. Where there is a need and an emergency, we are there,” stressed the association’s doctor, Jane Tedesco, to this news network.

