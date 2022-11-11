Home Business AV CONCEPT HOLD (00595) Issues Profit Warning Expects Consolidated Profit attributable to Shareholders to Decrease by About 65% to 75% in the Half-Year Period | AV CONCEPT HOLD_Sina Finance_Sina
Business

AV CONCEPT HOLD (00595) Issues Profit Warning Expects Consolidated Profit attributable to Shareholders to Decrease by About 65% to 75% in the Half-Year Period | AV CONCEPT HOLD_Sina Finance_Sina

by admin
AV CONCEPT HOLD (00595) Issues Profit Warning Expects Consolidated Profit attributable to Shareholders to Decrease by About 65% to 75% in the Half-Year Period | AV CONCEPT HOLD_Sina Finance_Sina

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

BY CONCEPT TEAM(00595) announced that the group expects to achieve a decrease of approximately 65% ​​to 75% in the consolidated profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (the current period) compared with approximately HK$127 million for the same period in 2021.

The announcement stated that the aforementioned decrease in the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company is expected to be mainly attributable to, among other things, the gross loss incurred in the current period due to market fluctuations in the semiconductor industry, while the gross profit was obtained in the same period in 2021; The increase in fair value losses recorded in financial assets as compared to the same period in 2021; and the decrease in the share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates compared with the same period in 2021 was mainly due to the underperformance of the joint ventures during the period.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Kunming Pharmaceutical Group: Net profit in 2021 is about 508 million yuan, an increase of 11.12% year-on-year _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Bosideng responds to the first rise and then...

CO2 emissions back to pre-Covid levels: what will...

Huatai UBS (08006) released the first three quarters...

Bills, the government moves the end of the...

GDP, inflation, deficit: Brussels estimates technical recession. The...

NYMEX crude oil sees $91.34 provider FX678

Paolo Gentiloni on the recession: it is alarm...

Does the deformation of the A-pillar affect safety?...

Superbonus, Meloni and Giorgetti attack: “38 billion hole”....

The weight of live pigs for slaughter continues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy