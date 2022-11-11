On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

BY CONCEPT TEAM(00595) announced that the group expects to achieve a decrease of approximately 65% ​​to 75% in the consolidated profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (the current period) compared with approximately HK$127 million for the same period in 2021.

The announcement stated that the aforementioned decrease in the consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company is expected to be mainly attributable to, among other things, the gross loss incurred in the current period due to market fluctuations in the semiconductor industry, while the gross profit was obtained in the same period in 2021; The increase in fair value losses recorded in financial assets as compared to the same period in 2021; and the decrease in the share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates compared with the same period in 2021 was mainly due to the underperformance of the joint ventures during the period.

