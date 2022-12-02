Mohamed Bazoum he is sitting on a volcano. In the Sahel infested with jihadist groups, Russian mercenaries and human traffickers, Niger is one of the few partners with which Europe can work to promote stability and development. If the Nato at the Madrid summit he identified the Sahel as one of the main crisis areas of the “enlarged Mediterranean” and for the reasons that the Nigerien president, born in 1960, explains to us in person: the jihadists are proliferating in the peripheral areas,