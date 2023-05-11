monako and saša obradović in the final four | Sport

The third participant of the Final Four of the Euroleague is also known!

Monaco beat Maccabi in the “masterpiece” 97:86 and qualified for the Final Four of the Euroleague (from May 19 to 21, 2023)!

Wonderful Mike James (21 points) started the match spectacularly for the home team, scored 19 points in the first 15 minutes, and then the former Red Star shooter Meridianbet finished the job. Jordan Lloyd (21 points), hitting the key shots in the end, in which he created the home team’s 8-0 series. The team of Serbian expert Saša Obradović thus made it to the final tournament for the first time in the club’s history, eliminating the “Pride of Israel” after a retelling series!

Monaco will play against Olympiakos in the Final Four, while Barcelona will welcome the winner of the “championship” in the second semi-final. Real Madrid-Partizan! Last year, Obradović led Monaco also in the playoffs, but stopped in the series against Olympiakos and also fell in the fifth, decisive game. This time, the representative of France had the advantage of the home field in the match “to be or not to be” and he used it, thus writing history, because it is the first team from that league to be in the Final Four since 1997, when Aswell was among the top four in Europe.

Monaco finished the league part in fourth place, with a score of 21-13 and placing in F4 embellished a historically successful season, while on the other hand Maccabi entered the playoffs as fifth place, with a performance of 20-14 and failed to leave for the first time in F4 since 2014, when he won the title led by playmaker Tyreese Rice, Ricky Hickman, Devin Smith and other members of the championship team, as well as coach David Blatt. After all, that was a long time ago, a much more successful time for Maccabi, because tonight in the principality of Monaco, they showed that they are still a better team.

