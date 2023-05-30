MONDO at Roland Garros Djokovic’s message and draft | Sports

There is no shortage of excitement, both on the courts themselves and around the huge complex at the second Grand Slam of the season. /From MONDA reporter from Roland Garros/

Roland Garros, madness on the courts, with the fans, Mexican waves, atmosphere like at a football match, Novak Djokovic’s message on camera and the elimination of three Serbian representatives. In brief, the events of the second day of one of the most famous tennis tournaments in the world.

What does it look like from a journalist’s point of view? Extremely interesting, as I have personally seen. From taking a bus to the complex without a ticket, I hope Paris Control doesn’t read this, to returning to the accommodation with a longer walk because the driver didn’t open the door. Karma seems to be a miracle, although I bought more tickets. However, to get off the bus you need to press a button and inform the driver, even though you are standing at the door, but some new lessons are learned every day…

From the moment you enter, you can see a river of people, everyone is walking slowly, they are not in a hurry, there are lines in front of the field, they are waiting for permission from the stewards to enter the match. While I’m walking with my colleagues, I can hear the atmosphere from the “Susan Lenglen” field like at a football match in Argentina. “Benoa, Benoa” chants. One of the favorites of the audience, Benoit Pere, played in that stadium against the British Cameron Norrie. We watched live the third set, which he won 6:3. After every point, the fans jumped, shouted, made Mexican waves”Oh, this looks like Per scored a goal“, quips one of the colleagues. It really looked like that, like in football, let’s say in the famous “Bombonjeri” Boke Juniors. Because of Novak’s match, we couldn’t stay until the end, although we could hear shouts from “Shatrije” as well, in the team at times, Per had a 4:2 advantage in the fifth set and was on his way to victory, but he lost the next four games and was eliminated, a great shame for both him and the audience.

While Per lost what he won, on the main court Novak played with Aleksandar Kovačević, two sets looked like training, while in the third he got nervous, argued with referee John Blom, and complicated the end of the set, and then he had to solve everything in a tie-break. While he was struggling with all that on the field, we were the problem with Serbia’s greatest enemy – the draft. A strong wind was blowing in Paris, it was especially felt in the press box, which was completely open, so we were also “caught” by the draft.



After all that, one message went around the world. Novak wrote on the camera “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence” and in this way he said everything about the events in Kosovo and Metohija. “I would do it again, it is very important that we show harmony and support”, said Djokovic after the match. His message resonated, and the tennis day in Paris ended and with three defeats by Serbian players, the competition ended with Hamad Međedović, Filip Krajinović and Dušan Lajović, and on Wednesday Olga Danilović and Miomir Kecmanović will take the field. Garros.