Home » Ice-cold water from the Ruhr becomes baptismal water in Fröndenberg – Ruhr area – news
News

Ice-cold water from the Ruhr becomes baptismal water in Fröndenberg – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Ice-cold water from the Ruhr becomes baptismal water in Fröndenberg – Ruhr area – news

Liv is almost completely in water up to her neck, her whole body is in dysentery. She is trembling and has the determination to go under with her face as well. Pastor Runa Noreen Ahl from the Evangelical parish of Fröndenberg and Bausenhagen is in the Ruhr with Liv. Her family and godparents stand around on a small slope. Pastor Ahl reassures Liv that it’s perfectly okay not to go under with your face. But Liv has made up his mind and goes into hiding. “I wanted it for myself, that I know that I dare”says Liv afterwards.

Baptism as an independent decision

Liv wanted to be baptized as a child in kindergarten. “My parents told me to think it over until I’m old enough to make up my own mind”says Liv. Her mother is baptized, her father is not. “It’s a nice feeling when you know that something is there to protect you”, Liv explains her decision. After she was in the freezing dysentery, she changed her clothes. Now she sits relaxed with her family at beer table sets. There is coffee and cake.

Baptismal font for the little ones to be baptized

Over 30 people to be baptized came together on Whit Monday in the Ruhr. It is an ecumenical festival of the Catholic and Protestant communities in Fröndenberg. Stefanie Hühner has her 3-year-old daughter Janna-Lena baptized. Not in the Ruhr, but with water from the Ruhr at a baptismal font. “For us, the water also means belonging to a place and it is something special again, so directly on the Ruhr”says Stefanie Hühner.

See also  Apple releases macOS 13.4 | news

Baptism as a shared experience

There will be celebrations at the local canoe club. Benches have been set up on the large meadow by the Ruhr. Families spread out picnic blankets. Luckily the weather cooperated. First there is a joint service. A trombone choir plays in the background. Then the pastors baptize the people to be baptized from the respective parish. A queue quickly forms on the slope of the Ruhr. Everyone is excited that it is now going to the Ruhr.

This is also a special experience for Pastor Runa Norren Ahl: “I did it for the first time, baptized in the middle of the Ruhr. It’s also great after Corona that so many people can come together and celebrate an ecumenical festival.“It shouldn’t have been the last time in Fröndenberg.

You may also like

Türkiye must end Sweden’s NATO blockade

You would like to have this Fly on...

What would be behind the four homicides in...

Shanxi: Keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful,...

Insurer not required to pay after restaurant fire

“Bukele’s promises after 4 years of government”: José...

Gangs recruit minors in schools in the Valley...

Himalaya: Well-known German mountaineer missing

Entire family drugged, abused and sexually exploited two...

Court confirms sanction against the bishop of Sonsón-Rionegro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy