“We will show up for the regionals”

Terni, 29 May 2023 – Stefano Bandecchi it’s the new one mayor Of Terni. The entrepreneur from Livorno, president of Ternana Calcio and patron of Unicusano, who presented himself as an authentic outsider in the electoral round with ‘his’ Popular Alternative, of which he is the national coordinator (and related civic lists), wins the ballot with Orlando Masselli, candidate of the centre-right, outgoing city councilor for the budget, supported by FdI (his reference party), Fi, Lega and civic lists.

Bandecchi’s victory

A cyclone hits the city and Umbrian politics. With the “suicide” of the center-left and in particular the failure to “wide field” which had led to the exclusion from the ballot of the mayoral candidates of Pd and M5S; the centre-right, which also governs the Region, is literally overwhelmed by the outcome of the municipal elections in Terni. Bandecchi, who has never hidden his right-wing origin but who has marked the electoral campaign on the most absolute ‘centrism’, in the first round he had won 7.7% less preferences than Masselli. Despite the sharp drop in turnout (43.3 in the ballot compared to 56.8 in the first round) and the absence of ‘appearances’, Bandecchi stands at over 54% and Masselli stops just above 45%.. Compared to the first round, the new mayor gains around 6,000 votes, while the center-right candidate loses over a thousand.

Bandecchi: “We will present ourselves in Umbria for the regionals”

“Popular alternative will present itself in a year and a half at regional elections in Umbria“: Like this Stefano Bandecchi he spoke to reporters upon his arrival in the city. “We already have the candidate for president, we will present him when the time comes,” he added. “The popular alternative will be supported by civic lists of centre-left and centre-right extraction”, said the newly elected mayor.

Live results

Here are the results of the ballot for the 2023 municipal elections in Terni:

Ore 17:05. Sections scrutinized 129 out of 129. Stefano Bandecchi al 54,62%. Orlando Masselli al 45,38%.

