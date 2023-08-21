MondoXbox on Twitch: here is the program of the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will be characterized by the presence of most of our staff at gamescom in cologne.
In addition to the appointments below, therefore, we will also try to make some “impromptu direct” from the fair, if the connection conditions allow us. So keep an eye out our channel and turn on notifications to know when we go live!
Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:
Lunedì Ore 21:00 – Atomic Heart – Annihilation Instinct DLC con Prophet_Vader
Martedì 19:00 – Opening Night Live – commento live con GbSharp85 e Aurenar
Mercoledì 10:00 – Opening Night Live Recap con Prophet_Vader
Wednesday 20/21:00 – Xbox FanFest from Cologne
Thursday 9pm – TBA con Prophet_Vader
Friday 9pm – The Expanse Ep. 3 with mallet
Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet
We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!