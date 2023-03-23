The most important event of punk rock in the Basque Country returns in 2023. The second edition of the festival Mondra N’ Roll will gather in Arrasate at the beginning of July almost fifteen top-level bands from the international and state scenes. After a first announcement with names of the stature of The Interrupters, Perkele, Bad Manners, UK Subs y Subterranean Kidsamong others, the organization now presents a last batch with four names that end up defining the 2023 edition. The mythical English band Buzzcocks, referents since the mid-70s, will be in Arrasate downloading their great classics. Others that will not be missing will be the greatest references of hardcore, the New Yorkers Sick Of It All. And to finish off this second edition, there will be two comebacks by Basque bands: that of the streetpuunk band from Goierri Hell Beer Boysand the local band Special Crewa parallel project of Des-Kontrol and Arkada Social, after twenty years together for this one occasion.
MONDRA N’ ROLL
July 7-8 – Parque Monterron, Arrasate
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒 ✘ 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐄 ✘ 𝐒𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐎𝐅 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 ✘ 𝐁𝐔𝐙𝐙𝐂𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐒 ✘ 𝐁𝐀𝐃 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 ✘ 𝐔.𝐊. 𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐒 ✘ 𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐒 ✘ 𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 ✘ 𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 ✘ 𝐒𝐕𝐄𝐓𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐒 ✘ 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐁𝐎𝐘𝐒 ✘ 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃 𝐎𝐅 𝐀𝐂𝐄 ✘ 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐖 ✘ 𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐑