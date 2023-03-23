The most important event of punk rock in the Basque Country returns in 2023. The second edition of the festival Mondra N’ Roll will gather in Arrasate at the beginning of July almost fifteen top-level bands from the international and state scenes. After a first announcement with names of the stature of The Interrupters, Perkele, Bad Manners, UK Subs y Subterranean Kidsamong others, the organization now presents a last batch with four names that end up defining the 2023 edition. The mythical English band Buzzcocks, referents since the mid-70s, will be in Arrasate downloading their great classics. Others that will not be missing will be the greatest references of hardcore, the New Yorkers Sick Of It All. And to finish off this second edition, there will be two comebacks by Basque bands: that of the streetpuunk band from Goierri Hell Beer Boysand the local band Special Crewa parallel project of Des-Kontrol and Arkada Social, after twenty years together for this one occasion.