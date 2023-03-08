Home World More affordable iPhone 14/14+ um:telu | MobIT
by admin
Feel the magic of sound with AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 headphones with special discounts offered by um:tel from March 6 to 18!

Source: m:tel

Thanks to the rounded case and shorter earpiece, AirPods are designed to direct the sound towards your ears — while looking fantastic! The adaptive equalizer automatically adjusts the music just for your ears. The inward-facing microphones detect what you’re listening to, then adjust the low and mid frequencies in real-time to extract a wealth of detail from each song. Each earpiece has an internal microphone covered with a special acoustic mesh that reduces wind noise during calls. All that and much more with up to six hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

AirPods 2 – A magical experience on first listen

Long conversations, hours of listening and a wireless charging box. As soon as you take them out of the box, they are ready to be connected to all your devices. AirPods 2 headphones are incredibly easy to connect to the iPhone, and you can also share what you hear with another pair of AirPods headphones. Sound control is entrusted to optical sensors and movement speedometers that activate microphones for phone calls and sound as soon as you put the AirPods in your ears. You can use one or both headphones, and with a double tap you can start a song or skip to the next one. AirPods headphones will never leave you in the lurch because their charging case can save enough power for more than 24 hours of listening!

iPhone 14 i iPhone 14 Plus

Beautiful design, industry-leading performance and advanced camera systems, all with incredible durability, water resistance and a huge jump in battery life to ensure customers can count on their iPhone when they need it! iPhone is designed to last and retain value longer than other smartphones.

All the latest capabilities of the iPhone 14 model are powered by the superfast A 15 Bionic chip with a 5-core graphics processor, so games and applications are perfect for playing and using. In addition, due to the new interior design, the device is more resistant to extreme temperatures, so the action can last longer, and with the improved main camera and even better image processing, you will take fantastic photos, even in low light.

Look for Apple phones and AirPods headphones at great prices um:tel offer!

