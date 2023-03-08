Home Sports You are not a rapper, you are an NBA player
You are not a rapper, you are an NBA player

You are not a rapper, you are an NBA player

Former NBA player turned TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal had his thoughts on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who could face a lengthy NBA suspension for a firearms violation:

“You must have enough sense to know it wasn’t going to go your way. You’re not a rapper, you’re an NBA player.”

