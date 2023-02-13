Turkey has Sunday made known which they are 29.605 the people who died from Monday’s earthquake in Turkey, according to the most up-to-date body count found under the rubble. Updates on the number of victims come more slowly from Syria, the other country hit by the earthquake, where, however, at least 3,500 people are known to have died at the moment. In total, therefore, the dead are more than 33 thousand, but it is certain that in reality there are more also because updated information has not arrived from Syria since Friday.

Martin Griffiths, head of the United Nations Emergency and Humanitarian Aid Office, told the Al Jazeera that the number of deaths from the earthquake could even double in the next few days: “We haven’t even started counting the number of dead people”.